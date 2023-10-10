Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service [Image 1 of 3]

    405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Joseph Scheff, the director of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and 405th AFSB Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine present Stephanie Kramer with a 25-year Army length of service award. Kramer is a German local national employee and the director of the Base Support Operations Maintenance Directorate, 405th AFSB. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 03:44
    Photo ID: 8069179
    VIRIN: 231013-A-SM279-7750
    Resolution: 2271x3019
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: GEISELWIND, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service
    405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service
    405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT