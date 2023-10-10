Carrier Strike Group 5, Republic of Korea Fleet representatives visit UN Memorial Cemetery

Capt. Jesse Zimbauer, left, Chief of Staff for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, and Capt. Kwang-hee Han, Director of Future Operations for the Republic of Korea Fleet, participate in a wreath-laying at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 13. The carrier strike group’s visit to Busan coincides with the 70th anniversary of the United States-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty, codified Oct. 1, 1953. Carrier Strike Group 5 is led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Colins)

