NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Oct. 12, 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 12, 2023) Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Brendon Kiamar, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives the Navy Security Force Specialist completion certificate from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Oct. 12, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

