NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 12, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jaden Simmons, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives the Navy Security Force Specialist completion certificate from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Oct. 12, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 02:09 Photo ID: 8069094 VIRIN: 231012-N-EM691-1078 Resolution: 4919x3279 Size: 1.93 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Oct. 12, 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.