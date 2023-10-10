NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Oct. 12, 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 12, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Yoel Lugones, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Flag Letter of Commendation from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, on behalf of Rear Adm. B. J. Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, during an awards ceremony on Oct. 12, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

