NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Oct. 12, 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 12, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwyneth Vandevender, assigned to American Forces Network Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Oct. 12, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

