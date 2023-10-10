Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Oct. 12, 2023 [Image 3 of 15]

    NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Oct. 12, 2023

    GREECE

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 12, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Amira Gamble, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Oct. 12, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 02:11
    Location: GR
    This work, NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Oct. 12, 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

