NAS Pensacola Navy Ball

A cake is staged during Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Navy Ball at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, Oct. 12, 2023. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by forging civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

