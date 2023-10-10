231011-N-CD453-1024 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Delacruz, from Redlands, California, shines the bell on the f’ocs’le aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a fresh-water wash down while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 23:22
|Photo ID:
|8069023
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-CD453-1024
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct a Fresh-Water Wash Down Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
