231011-N-CD453-1214 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct a fresh-water wash down while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 23:22
|Photo ID:
|8069022
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-CD453-1214
|Resolution:
|5052x3609
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct a Fresh-Water Wash Down Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
