    Sailors Conduct a Fresh-Water Wash Down Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 6 of 9]

    Sailors Conduct a Fresh-Water Wash Down Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231011-N-CD453-1219 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Ezanber Rivera, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Gabriel Taylor, from Arlington, Texas, hose down the f’ocs’le aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a fresh-water wash down while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct a Fresh-Water Wash Down Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

