Sailors Conduct a Fresh-Water Wash Down Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

231011-N-CD453-1007 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Delacruz, from Redlands, California, shines the bell on the f’ocs’le aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a fresh-water wash down while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 Location: SEA OF JAPAN