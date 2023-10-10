231010-N-IL330-1022 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 10, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Aimee Doerr, from Thornton, Colorado, uses a needle gun on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 22:10
|Photo ID:
|8068910
|VIRIN:
|231010-N-IL330-1022
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
