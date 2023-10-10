Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance

231010-N-IL330-1013 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 10, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Olen Harris, from Warner Robins, Georgia, uses a needle gun on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

