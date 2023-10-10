U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a missile range at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 11, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 22:09
|Photo ID:
|8068833
|VIRIN:
|231011-M-VW647-1524
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d LCT conducts multiple ranges at PTA [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
