U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Garrido poses for a photo at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 10, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. Garrido is a rifleman with 3d LCT, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is a native of Wayne County, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 22:09 Photo ID: 8068832 VIRIN: 231010-M-VW647-1388 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 1.25 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d LCT conducts multiple ranges at PTA [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.