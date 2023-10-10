Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LCT conducts multiple ranges at PTA

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire M240B machine guns at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 10, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    This work, 3d LCT conducts multiple ranges at PTA [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #3dMLR #3dMARDiv #FD2030 #Warfighting #Fightnow #3d LCT

