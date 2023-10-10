3d LCT conducts multiple ranges at PTA

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin Scott aims down range with an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. Scott is a rifleman with 3d LCT, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is a native of Viola, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

