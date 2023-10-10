3d LCT conducts multiple ranges at PTA

A U.S. Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, combat glides towards a target at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 22:11
|Photo ID:
|8068826
|VIRIN:
|231010-M-VW647-1252
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|842.56 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
