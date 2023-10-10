3d LCT conducts multiple ranges at PTA

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire M240B machine guns at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 10, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023