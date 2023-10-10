Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier input is valued during sneak peek of future home [Image 6 of 6]

    Soldier input is valued during sneak peek of future home

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    Members of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program saw firsthand how future service members at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys will live during a tour of an under-construction barracks complex Oct 10.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District hosted the three soldiers at the construction site to show firsthand how future service members at USAG Humphreys will live. The complex will eventually be home to more than 900 service members. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 21:40
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    This work, Soldier input is valued during sneak peek of future home [Image 6 of 6], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier input is valued during sneak peek of future home

    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

