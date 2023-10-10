Members of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program saw firsthand how future service members at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys will live during a tour of an under-construction barracks complex Oct 10.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District hosted the three soldiers at the construction site to show firsthand how future service members at USAG Humphreys will live. The complex will eventually be home to more than 900 service members. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR This work, Soldier input is valued during sneak peek of future home [Image 6 of 6], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS