Soldier input is valued during sneak peek of future home

Spc. Jaleesa Lopez, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (right), and Spc. George Walters, HHC, USAG Humphreys (center), take notes as Jamie Hagio, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District construction division chief (left), talks about an under-construction barracks complex at USAG Humphreys Oct. 10.
The USACE Far East District hosted three soldiers, all part of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, at the construction site to show firsthand how future service members at USAG Humphreys will live. The complex will eventually be home to more than 900 service members. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)
