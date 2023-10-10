Spc. Jaleesa Lopez, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (right), and Spc. George Walters, HHC, USAG Humphreys (center), take notes as Jamie Hagio, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District construction division chief (left), talks about an under-construction barracks complex at USAG Humphreys Oct. 10.



The USACE Far East District hosted three soldiers, all part of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, at the construction site to show firsthand how future service members at USAG Humphreys will live. The complex will eventually be home to more than 900 service members. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 21:41 Photo ID: 8068816 VIRIN: 231010-A-QE256-1005 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 7.42 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Hometown: COOPERSTOWN, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier input is valued during sneak peek of future home [Image 6 of 6], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.