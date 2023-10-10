25th DIVARTY Hosts DVAM Walk/Run to Raise Domestic Violence Awareness

In a show of solidarity and commitment to a safer military community, the 25th Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 25th Inf. Div., hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) walk/run, Oct. 4, 2023. This event aimed to shine a light on the issue of domestic violence, a problem that impacts many families and individuals within the U.S. Army ranks. Soldiers, leaders, and families from across four battalions represented by wearing the color purple signifying their support for survivors of domestic violence.

