    25th DIVARTY Hosts DVAM Walk/Run to Raise Domestic Violence Awareness [Image 1 of 2]

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. David Block 

    25th Infantry Division   

    In a show of solidarity and commitment to a safer military community, the 25th Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 25th Infantry Division, hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) walk/run, Oct. 4, 2023. This event aimed to shine a light on the issue of domestic violence, a problem that impacts many families and individuals within the U.S. Army ranks. Soldiers, leaders, and families from across four battalions represented by wearing the color purple signifying their support for survivors of domestic violence.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 20:24
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
