AFE Mask Fitting

Airman 1st Class Natalie Bitter, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, prepares to test an oxygen mask during the 92nd Operations Group “boom rodeo” at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2023. During the rodeo, six air refueling squadrons competed in a forklift loading event, Tactical Combat Casualty Care and a water survival scenario. Scenarios like this enable Airmen to get hands-on training with tools to which they may not always have access. These competitions also build camaraderie between bases and provide friendly competition to motivate Airmen to perform their best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

