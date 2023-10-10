Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE Mask Fitting [Image 4 of 6]

    AFE Mask Fitting

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Natalie Bitter, left, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, tests an oxygen mask during a 92nd Operations Group “boom rodeo” at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2023. During the rodeo, six air refueling squadrons competed in a forklift loading event, Tactical Combat Casualty Care and a water survival scenario. Scenarios like this enable Airmen to get hands-on training with tools to which they may not always have access. These competitions also build camaraderie between bases and provide friendly competition to motivate Airmen to perform their best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 18:14
    Photo ID: 8068519
    VIRIN: 230920-F-TG928-1078
    Resolution: 5179x3446
    Size: 717.01 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE Mask Fitting [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

