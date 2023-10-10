Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MMHS deconstruction [Image 7 of 8]

    MMHS deconstruction

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The deconstruction site of the new Mechanized Material Handling System at the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept 29, 2023. The squadron’s current MMHS is the oldest in Air Mobility Command. After the deconstruction, the squadron will be acquiring the latest MMHS. This fully automated system will help expedite cargo movement and optimize manning productivity at the West Coast’s largest aerial port. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chustine Minoda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 17:17
    Photo ID: 8068451
    VIRIN: 230929-F-FM924-1009
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MMHS deconstruction [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MMHS deconstruction
    MMHS deconstruction
    MMHS deconstruction
    MMHS deconstruction
    MMHS deconstruction
    MMHS deconstruction
    MMHS deconstruction
    MMHS deconstruction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis
    Aerial Port
    Port
    AMC
    APS
    MMHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT