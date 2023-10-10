MMHS deconstruction

The deconstruction site of the new Mechanized Material Handling System at the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept 29, 2023. The squadron’s current MMHS is the oldest in Air Mobility Command. After the deconstruction, the squadron will be acquiring the latest MMHS. This fully automated system will help expedite cargo movement and optimize manning productivity at the West Coast’s largest aerial port. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chustine Minoda)

