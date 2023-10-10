Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps seeks public comments, hosts open house on Big Lake restoration study

    Corps seeks public comments, hosts open house on Big Lake restoration study

    WABASHA, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on its draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for Big Lake habitat rehabilitation and enhancement study on the Upper Mississippi River near Wabasha, Minnesota and will host a public meeting Nov. 8 at Wabasha-Kellogg High School to discuss the project.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 15:52
    Photo ID: 8068227
    VIRIN: 231012-A-AB038-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 267.03 KB
    Location: WABASHA, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps seeks public comments, hosts open house on Big Lake restoration study, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps seeks public comments, hosts open house on Big Lake restoration study

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Big Lake
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    public meeting
    UMRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT