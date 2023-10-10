Corps seeks public comments, hosts open house on Big Lake restoration study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on its draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for Big Lake habitat rehabilitation and enhancement study on the Upper Mississippi River near Wabasha, Minnesota and will host a public meeting Nov. 8 at Wabasha-Kellogg High School to discuss the project.
