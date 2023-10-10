Naturalization Ceremony at RTC

Captain Kenneth Froberg (far left), Commanding Officer of Recruit Training Command (RTC), Commander Richard Jarchow (second from left), Executive Officer of RTC, Command Master Chief Van-troi Sibiliamartinez (far right), Command Master Chief of RTC and Honorable Sheila M. Finnegan (Middle), United States Magistrate Judge of North District Illinois pose for a group photo with newly naturalized citizens after a Naturalization Ceremony at Recruit Training Command Oct. 12, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

