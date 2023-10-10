Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota [Image 6 of 6]

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers a speech at the 2023 Unmanned Aerial Systems Summit and Expo October 10, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. During his time in Grand Forks, Allvin visited the Grand Sky business and aviation park and spoke with Airmen about their crucial role in supporting the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 8067999
    VIRIN: 231010-F-JO744-1626
    Resolution: 4949x3535
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Dakota
    Grand Forks
    319 RW
    VCSAF Visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT