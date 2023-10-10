Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota

U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers a speech at the 2023 Unmanned Aerial Systems Summit and Expo October 10, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. During his time in Grand Forks, Allvin visited the Grand Sky business and aviation park and spoke with Airmen about their crucial role in supporting the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023