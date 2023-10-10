Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota

U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers a speech at the 2023 Unmanned Aerial Systems Summit and Expo October 10, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Allvin discussed the need to leverage emerging technology to be successful in today’s complex strategic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

