U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks at the 2023 Unmanned Aerial Systems Summit and Expo held October 10, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Allvin discussed the need to leverage emerging technology to be successful in today’s complex strategic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 14:05 Photo ID: 8067996 VIRIN: 231010-F-JO744-1832 Resolution: 5362x3830 Size: 9.38 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.