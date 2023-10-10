U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks at the 2023 Unmanned Aerial Systems Summit and Expo held October 10, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Allvin discussed the need to leverage emerging technology to be successful in today’s complex strategic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 14:05
|Photo ID:
|8067996
|VIRIN:
|231010-F-JO744-1832
|Resolution:
|5362x3830
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota
