    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota [Image 2 of 6]

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    ROTC cadets pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin at the University of North Dakota Oct. 10, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Allvin spoke to the cadets about the Air Force culture and the value of service. He challenged the cadets to be vocal in their communities about why they chose to serve and their experiences.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 14:05
    Photo ID: 8067995
    VIRIN: 231010-F-JO744-1586
    Resolution: 8047x5365
    Size: 25.58 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota

    North Dakota
    Grand Forks
    319 RW
    VCSAF Visit

