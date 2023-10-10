ROTC cadets pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin at the University of North Dakota Oct. 10, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Allvin spoke to the cadets about the Air Force culture and the value of service. He challenged the cadets to be vocal in their communities about why they chose to serve and their experiences.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 14:05 Photo ID: 8067995 VIRIN: 231010-F-JO744-1586 Resolution: 8047x5365 Size: 25.58 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.