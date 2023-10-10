U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin addresses ROTC cadets at the University of North Dakota Oct. 10, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Allvin spoke to the cadets about the importance of innovation for the future of the Air Force, as well as the evolving strategic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 14:05 Photo ID: 8067994 VIRIN: 231010-F-JO744-1395 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.2 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force visits North Dakota [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.