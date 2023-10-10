A group of U.S. Air Force firefighters pose for a group photo on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Technical training for an enlisted firefighter was 68 training days and held at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8067848
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-CQ965-1040
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
