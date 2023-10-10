Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 8 of 8]

    Firefighter A-10 Egress training

    TUCSON, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    A group of U.S. Air Force firefighters pose for a group photo on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Technical training for an enlisted firefighter was 68 training days and held at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    This work, Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

