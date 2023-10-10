A group of U.S. Air Force firefighters, assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, conduct A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft egress training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Egress training was important because it informed pilots and passengers on the safest way to exit an aircraft in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8067846
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-CQ965-1028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT