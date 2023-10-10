A fire truck, assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, patrols the flight line in preparation for an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Just like security forces, firefighters regularly patrol the flight line and the rest of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 12:50 Photo ID: 8067845 VIRIN: 231005-F-CQ965-1009 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.71 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.