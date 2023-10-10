Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 3 of 8]

    Firefighter A-10 Egress training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters, assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepare to enter their respective fire trucks and begin a training event. Because of the nature of being a first responder the fire station was required to be manned 24/7 in case of an on-base emergency or to assist the local first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 12:50
    Photo ID: 8067843
    VIRIN: 231005-F-CQ965-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT