U.S. Air Force firefighters, assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepare to enter their respective fire trucks and begin a training event. Because of the nature of being a first responder the fire station was required to be manned 24/7 in case of an on-base emergency or to assist the local first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8067843
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-CQ965-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
