Multiple fire trucks, assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, are parked in preparation for A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft egress training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Each fire truck held everything a firefighter would need to respond to an emergency.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 12:50 Photo ID: 8067842 VIRIN: 231005-F-CQ965-1011 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.05 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.