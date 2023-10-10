Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 2 of 8]

    Firefighter A-10 Egress training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    Multiple fire trucks, assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, are parked in preparation for A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft egress training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Each fire truck held everything a firefighter would need to respond to an emergency.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 12:50
    Photo ID: 8067842
    VIRIN: 231005-F-CQ965-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter A-10 Egress training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training
    Firefighter A-10 Egress training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT