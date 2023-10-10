Making the world a better place: McChord Airmen volunteer to make a difference

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bernadette Jacinto is a personnelist with the 627th Force Support Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 5, 2023. Jacinto is an active community member at JBLM volunteering as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response facilitator for her unit, on the booster club, and as the lead for the JBLM Maui Lahaina Relief Fund. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

