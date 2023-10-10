U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Janell La Guardia is a personnelist with the 627th Force Support Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 5, 2023. La Guardia is an avid volunteer in the JBLM and Pacific Northwest communities, giving back by supporting those in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 12:56 Photo ID: 8067834 VIRIN: 231004-F-TT585-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.3 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Making the world a better place: McChord Airmen volunteer to make a difference [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.