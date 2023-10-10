Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making the world a better place: McChord Airmen volunteer to make a difference [Image 4 of 6]

    Making the world a better place: McChord Airmen volunteer to make a difference

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bernadette Jacinto is a personnelist with the 627th Force Support Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 5, 2023. Jacinto is an active community member at JBLM volunteering as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response facilitator for her unit, on the booster club, and as the lead for the JBLM Maui Lahaina Relief Fund. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    This work, Making the world a better place: McChord Airmen volunteer to make a difference [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    United States
    JBLM
    Innovate
    Team McChord
    627th FSS

