    Buffalo District Town Hall & Recognitions with Brig. Gen. Mark Quander [Image 9 of 9]

    Buffalo District Town Hall &amp; Recognitions with Brig. Gen. Mark Quander

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a town hall and awards ceremony in Buffalo, NY, September 6, 2023, with Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engingeers Lakes and Ohio River Division as the keynote speaker to provide information, address questions regarding the current state of matters in the division, award coins, and present two Bronze de Fleury medals. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 8067689
    VIRIN: 230906-A-VR700-9041
    Resolution: 2048x1398
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Buffalo District Town Hall & Recognitions with Brig. Gen. Mark Quander [Image 9 of 9], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Town Hall
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Bronze de Fleury

