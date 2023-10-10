October Civilian in the Spotlight

Jesse Gilbert, a marine machinery mechanic for Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Production department, sits at his desk for a photo in recognition of October's Civilian in the Spotlight interview Oct. 10, 2023. As a Marine Machinery Mechanic, Gilbert executes intermediate-level maintenance on Main Propulsion Diesel Engines (MPDE) for Dock Landing Ships (LSD) and Landing Platform Dock (LPD) amphibious ships. He is the subject matter expert in the operation of the Diesel Fuel Pump test stand located in MARMC’s Diesel Shop. (U.S. Navy photo by Oscar Pope)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
Hometown: TARBORO, NC, US