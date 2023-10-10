Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    October Civilian in the Spotlight

    October Civilian in the Spotlight

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Oscar Pope 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    Jesse Gilbert, a marine machinery mechanic for Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Production department, sits at his desk for a photo in recognition of October's Civilian in the Spotlight interview Oct. 10, 2023. As a Marine Machinery Mechanic, Gilbert executes intermediate-level maintenance on Main Propulsion Diesel Engines (MPDE) for Dock Landing Ships (LSD) and Landing Platform Dock (LPD) amphibious ships. He is the subject matter expert in the operation of the Diesel Fuel Pump test stand located in MARMC’s Diesel Shop. (U.S. Navy photo by Oscar Pope)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 11:15
    Photo ID: 8067667
    VIRIN: 231010-N-JC439-1000
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 916.43 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: TARBORO, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, October Civilian in the Spotlight, by Oscar Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    October Civilian in the Spotlight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARMC
    Civilian in the Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT