    Brig. Gen. Mark Quander Tours Buffalo Harbor [Image 5 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Mark Quander Tours Buffalo Harbor

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engingeers Lakes and Ohio River Division joined Lt. Col. Krug, commander of the Buffalo District, Sep. 5, 2023, for a tour of the district projects along the Buffalo Harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Buffalo Harbor
    BG Quander

