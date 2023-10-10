Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engingeers Lakes and Ohio River Division joined Lt. Col. Krug, commander of the Buffalo District, Sep. 5, 2023, for a tour of the district projects along the Buffalo Harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|8067650
|VIRIN:
|230905-A-VR700-9916
|Resolution:
|2048x797
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Mark Quander Tours Buffalo Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS
