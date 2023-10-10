Just in time for energy month, central energy plant to get upgrade to improve efficiency

A gaggle of energy professionals gathered at Fort Stewart’s central energy plant Oct. 11 to plan the path forward to improve the installation’s energy efficiency.

The installation’s Directorate of Public Works, Canoochee Electrical Membership Cooperative and Southland Industries are working together under contract to improve the controls on the central energy plant’s chillers and install LED lights at 284 facilities.

The timing of the post-award pre-construction meeting between Stewart-Hunter and the contractors—the formal name for the gathering—to upgrade the CEP and install the LEDs just happened to fall in National Energy Awareness Month. That was a fortunate coincidence connecting energy efficiency topics, said Brett Cowan, installation energy manager.

