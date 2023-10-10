Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Just in time for energy month, central energy plant to get upgrade to improve efficiency [Image 1 of 2]

    Just in time for energy month, central energy plant to get upgrade to improve efficiency

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The chillers at Fort Stewart's central energy plant, pictured here, will be upgraded in the coming days to improve their energy efficiency.

    The improvements stem from a gaggle of energy professionals gathering at Fort Stewart’s central energy plant Oct. 11 to plan the path forward to improve the installation’s energy efficiency.

    The installation’s Directorate of Public Works, Canoochee Electrical Membership Cooperative and Southland Industries are working together under contract to improve the controls on the central energy plant’s chillers and install LED lights at 284 facilities.

    The timing of the post-award pre-construction meeting between Stewart-Hunter and the contractors—the formal name for the gathering—to upgrade the CEP and install the LEDs just happened to fall in National Energy Awareness Month. That was a fortunate coincidence connecting energy efficiency topics, said Brett Cowan, installation energy manager.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 8067643
    VIRIN: 231011-O-WJ404-9508
    Resolution: 2070x1170
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just in time for energy month, central energy plant to get upgrade to improve efficiency [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Just in time for energy month, central energy plant to get upgrade to improve efficiency
    Just in time for energy month, central energy plant to get upgrade to improve efficiency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Just in time for energy month, central energy plant to get upgrade to improve efficiency

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Energy Awareness Month
    IMCOM
    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT