Defenders in the Armory

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hector Flores 31st Security Forces armorer signs out a M18 weapon to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Avyon White, 31st Security Forces Squadron monitoring facility operator at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. The armorer ensures each defender has the correct equipment and proper weapons certifications prior to each shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

